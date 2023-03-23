Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Weekend Front For The West

Thursday, 23 March 2023, 1:17 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 23 - Sunday 25 March

A ridge of high pressure currently stationed over New Zealand gives way to a front moving in from the Tasman Sea this weekend, bringing a period of wet weather for some. MetService has issued Severe Weather Watches for heavy rain across the western South Island from Friday night which are associated with this front.

Some places across northern Aotearoa New Zealand experienced their coldest temperature of the year so far this morning thanks to southerly breezes and clear skies.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes elaborates, “At 8am this morning, Auckland, Hamilton, and Tauranga airport recorded temperatures of 10.7°C, 3.5°C and 9.5°C respectively. This is the first wave of autumnal temperatures for many across the North Island”.

However, temperatures are set to return to normal this weekend as a front approaches Te Waipounamu (South Island) from the Tasman Sea.

Severe Weather Watches for heavy rain have been issued this morning for northern Fiordland and the ranges of Westland south of Otira.

“Western areas of the South Island will see a period of heavy and possibly thundery rain on Saturday as the front moves onto the island, with scattered falls spreading into southern and eastern areas. This front tracks north during the weekend, bringing brief heavy falls to western areas of Te Ika a Māui (North Island) on Sunday,” says Parkes.

Cooler temperatures return to the South Island on Tuesday as a cold front races up from the Southern Ocean.

“A sharp cold change will be felt across the South Island on Tuesday with a dusting of snow across the peaks of the motu with this front. Keep up to date with the latest forecasts on the MetService website,” Parkes continues.

Today, Thursday 23 March, is World Meteorological Day, which highlights the vital role of meteorological agencies throughout the world. Weather doesn’t respect political boundaries, so forecasting relies on international co-operation.

This year also marks the 150th anniversary of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) which is an agency of the United Nations that overseas that international collaboration.

New Zealand through MetService is a member of the WMO and through this relationship we supply and have access to, international meteorological data and products, and have designated responsibilities to keep people safe and prepared for the impacts of weather on land, in the air or at sea.

