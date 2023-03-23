MFC Lights Up In Support Of Wellington’s Gender Diverse Community

Support for Wellington’s gender diverse community will illuminate the city when the Michael Fowler Centre (MFC) is lit in the colours of the transgender flag.

The MFC will light up with transgender colours this weekend (25-26 March). It’s to show solidary to our trans community in the face of an anti-Trans rally planned for Sunday.

Wellington City Councillor Teri O’Neill, Chair of the Council’s Kōrau Mātinitini Social, Cultural, and Economic Committee, says It's important we awhi [embrace] indigenous voices and those most marginalised in the queer community.

“Wellington aims to be a city safe from harm. To help achieve this, over the weekend the MFC will shed positive light on the needs of our gender diverse, trans-gender, intersex and Takatāpui community.

“By lighting up the MFC in transgender colours, it represents an act of solidarity with the Rainbow community. It will show that imported, far-right hate speech is not welcome in our diverse, inclusive city.

“Wellington needs to stand together to create a more inclusive and welcoming society for all individuals, regardless of their gender identity,” Cr O’Neill says.

Mayor Tory Whanau defends the right of free speech but stresses that does not allow for rhetoric which is harmful to individuals or sections of the population, or inspires fascists.

“That is not the Wellington way. We are lighting up the MFC to support, and on behalf of, the gender diverse community who don’t necessarily have a platform to influence public opinion.

“We need to ensure every member of our community is valued and respected and I say to our Trans whānau, you’re valued, you have my support and aroha.”

Cr Neill says a counter-protest on Sunday is the chance for transgender and their allies to show support for transgender individuals and help raise awareness about the issues they face.

