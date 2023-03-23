Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Importation Investigation Nets Large Haul Of Methamphetamine, Arrest Made

Thursday, 23 March 2023, 3:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have made an arrest as part of an investigation into a methamphetamine importation concealed amongst a shipment of beer cans.

Further details can now be provided into the ongoing investigation, led by Auckland City’s Organised Crime Unit.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says a person of interest in the enquiry was arrested at Auckland Airport on 10 March.

“This man, a 30-year-old, has been charged with supplying methamphetamine and remains before the Auckland District Court.”

The investigation progressed last week, with Police executing a search warrant at an industrial property in Manukau.

“Inside this location, we have found a significant quantity of methamphetamine concealed amongst a large shipment of ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ cans,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

Police have previously advised the beer cans, not known to be sold in New Zealand, are of interest to our enquiry.

“Our investigation team, together with partners, are continuing to analyse the seizure and there are still forensic enquiries being made into the shipment,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“While we cannot currently provide a final figure, it is very clear that this consignment of drugs would have caused extensive social harm had it gone on to be sold and distributed within our communities.

“This is still very much an active investigation, and our team is working to link further individuals to this shipment and hold them accountable.”

Police cannot rule out further arrests as the investigation continues.

  • INVESTIGATION INTO DEATH CONTINUES:

Police continue to make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner into the death of an Auckland man earlier this month.

Today, he can be named as 21-year-old Aiden Sagala.

“Pathology testing remains ongoing into Aiden’s tragic death, after he innocently sat down for a beer after work,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“Police have established that Aiden was not involved in any way with the importation or distribution of methamphetamine or these beer cans.”

  • BEER CAN WARNING REMAINS:

Police continue to advise anyone who may encounter, or be offered, ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ to not consume its contents.

Detective Inspector Baldwin says while a large quantity has been seized, there is still the possibility some cans might still be circulating in the community.

Police do not believe this specific beer is available to be purchased in New Zealand or online.

“At this point we have identified that part of the shipment contains liquid methamphetamine concealed inside cans, with the remainder containing beer.

“A small part of the shipment may have been given away.”

Police advise anyone who may still have one of these ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ cans to not drink it and to contact Police immediately by phoning our 105 phone service quoting the file number 230310/6793.

Consuming beer contaminated with methamphetamine may have serious or fatal medical consequences.

We also ask anyone that might have further information regarding the product to also contact Police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Similar Vladimir Putin Is To George W. Bush


Looking back through the names of our Police Ministers down the years, the job has either been done by once or future party Bigfoots – Syd Holland, Richard Prebble, Judith Collins, Chris Hipkins – or by far lesser lights like Keith Allen, Frank Gill, Ben Couch, Allen McCready, Clem Simich, George Hawkins or the lamentable and unlamented Stuart Nash. This week, the appointment of Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen as Police Minister has been criticised by National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell as if she automatically lacks the necessary attitude, experience and knowledge of policing... More>>


 
 

National: Announces Education Policy
A National Government will ensure every child gets a world-class education so when they leave school, they can lead the life they want, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>


James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


Government: Next Steps For Affected Properties Post Cyclone And Floods
The Government via the Cyclone Taskforce is working with local government and insurance companies to build a picture of high-risk areas following Cyclone Gabrielle and January floods... More>>

WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 