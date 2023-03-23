Importation Investigation Nets Large Haul Of Methamphetamine, Arrest Made

Police have made an arrest as part of an investigation into a methamphetamine importation concealed amongst a shipment of beer cans.

Further details can now be provided into the ongoing investigation, led by Auckland City’s Organised Crime Unit.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says a person of interest in the enquiry was arrested at Auckland Airport on 10 March.

“This man, a 30-year-old, has been charged with supplying methamphetamine and remains before the Auckland District Court.”

The investigation progressed last week, with Police executing a search warrant at an industrial property in Manukau.

“Inside this location, we have found a significant quantity of methamphetamine concealed amongst a large shipment of ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ cans,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

Police have previously advised the beer cans, not known to be sold in New Zealand, are of interest to our enquiry.

“Our investigation team, together with partners, are continuing to analyse the seizure and there are still forensic enquiries being made into the shipment,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“While we cannot currently provide a final figure, it is very clear that this consignment of drugs would have caused extensive social harm had it gone on to be sold and distributed within our communities.

“This is still very much an active investigation, and our team is working to link further individuals to this shipment and hold them accountable.”

Police cannot rule out further arrests as the investigation continues.

INVESTIGATION INTO DEATH CONTINUES:

Police continue to make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner into the death of an Auckland man earlier this month.

Today, he can be named as 21-year-old Aiden Sagala.

“Pathology testing remains ongoing into Aiden’s tragic death, after he innocently sat down for a beer after work,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“Police have established that Aiden was not involved in any way with the importation or distribution of methamphetamine or these beer cans.”

BEER CAN WARNING REMAINS:

Police continue to advise anyone who may encounter, or be offered, ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ to not consume its contents.

Detective Inspector Baldwin says while a large quantity has been seized, there is still the possibility some cans might still be circulating in the community.

Police do not believe this specific beer is available to be purchased in New Zealand or online.

“At this point we have identified that part of the shipment contains liquid methamphetamine concealed inside cans, with the remainder containing beer.

“A small part of the shipment may have been given away.”

Police advise anyone who may still have one of these ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ cans to not drink it and to contact Police immediately by phoning our 105 phone service quoting the file number 230310/6793.

Consuming beer contaminated with methamphetamine may have serious or fatal medical consequences.

We also ask anyone that might have further information regarding the product to also contact Police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

