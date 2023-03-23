Police Appeal For Information After Baby Seriously Injured

Wellington Police are appealing for anyone with information about the serious assaults on a three-month-old baby in Titahi Bay, Porirua, to come forward.

The baby was admitted to Kenepuru Hospital on Saturday 31 December 2022.

He was then transferred to Wellington Hospital, where specialists determined he had non-accidental fractures to nine separate parts of his body.

Wellington Child Protection Team Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Cotton says enquiries into the circumstances of the baby’s injuries began on New Year’s Day, when Police were notified by the hospital.

“A large team of investigators has made extensive enquiries to date.

“A child injured in this way is incredibly traumatic for all involved and we are now appealing for the public’s help.

“If anyone in Titahi Bay, or the wider community, has seen or heard anything that may assist our enquiries, please get in touch,” she says.

Information can be provided to Police by calling 105 and referencing file number 230101/2117, or by anonymously contacting Crime Stoppers online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

The baby, now six months old, is in the care of extended family.

