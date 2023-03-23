Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

2023 NZ Landmark Of The Year Prepares For Launch On 1 April

Thursday, 23 March 2023, 6:46 pm
Press Release: Visit Ruapehu

Voted as the 2023 NZ Landmark of the Year, the Ohakune Carrot was recently announced as the winner of Caltex NZ’s nationwide competition.

On top of this momentous accolade, fans of the Ohakune Carrot can also join the festivities to celebrate the launch of the NEW Ohakune Carrot Rocket on Saturday 1 April 2023 in Ohakune – the carrot capital of New Zealand.

A first of its kind, family fun event, the Ohakune Carrot Rocket Launch kicks off at 10 am at the iconic Ohakune Carrot Adventure Park with fantastic food stalls, garden plants, crafts, face painting, entertainment, and giveaways.

“Come as you are or come in fancy dress. It will be a spectacular day of celebration with internationally renowned YouTube stars Ollie and Josh from JOLLY and their popular Korean Englishman channel, as our very special guests of honour,” shares Dave Scott from the Ohakune Carrot Adventure Park Trust.

JOLLY first discovered the Ohakune Carrot back in 2017 while on holiday and wanted to donate a statue to the Ohakune Carrot Adventure Park to commemorate their love for the humble yet giant 7.5 metre tall Ohakune Carrot.

The Ohakune Carrot Rocket was the winning idea for the statue with its build commencing in 2021 with funding raised from JOLLY’s 5-star rated booked Once Upon A Time In Carrotland.

Attracting an average of 10,000 visitors per month, the award-winning Ohakune Carrot Adventure Park, also known as Carrotland, is a beloved local attraction that boasts a spectacular array of larger-than-life vegetables including Muncho Manchester the Carrot, Crimson King Swede, Sir Lancelot Brussels Sprout, Perla Potato, and Panorama Parsnip.

“Dreamed up and developed by a team of local volunteers, the Ohakune Carrot Adventure Park pays homage to the rich growers heritage in our region and shows our love for our people and place,” adds Dave.

JOLLYBEANS from around the world have shared their enthusiasm for the Ohakune Carrot Rocket Launch. The 1st of April event is no joke with the unveiling of the Ohakune Carrot Rocket set for 11.30 am. Entry is free.

The Ohakune Carrot Rocket Launch has received support from the Thermex Regional Events Fund as well as Ski FM, dozens of local businesses, organisations, and a team of community volunteers.

