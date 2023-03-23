Crash Causing Delays, Southern Motorway - Auckland City
Thursday, 23 March 2023, 7:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are advised to expect delays following a
single-vehicle crash northbound on the Southern
Motorway.
The crash has occurred between the
Ellerslie-Panmure Highway on-ramp and the Green Lane East
off-ramp.
Two people have sustained minor
injuries.
We ask motorists to please expect delays or
take an alternate
route.
