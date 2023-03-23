Crash Causing Delays, Southern Motorway - Auckland City

National: Announces Education Policy

A National Government will ensure every child gets a world-class education so when they leave school, they can lead the life they want, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>



The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal

The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>



James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023

You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>



