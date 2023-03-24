Cyclone Gabrielle Fundraiser Weekend - 25th And 26th March 2023 – Manukau Live Steamers

This coming weekend, March 25th and 26th (Rain-out date: April 1st and 2nd) will see Manukau Live Steamers offering miniature train rides to the public across a two-day event with all proceeds going to help those affected by the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle.

As a volunteer not-for-profit organisation, Manukau Live Steamers is aiming to make this a large public event for people from across the greater Auckland region to come and enjoy our miniature railway with its two unique track layouts and to raise money for a great cause. As a club, with sister clubs in Napier and Havelock North, we want to do our best to provide a contribution for the region, and we have a great fundraising vehicle – the fun of miniature train rides.

Manukau Live Steamers has been operating for over 40 years, after founding assistance from our late patron, the great Anne Massey. With the Hill and Tunnel track and the Park track, Manukau Live Steamers offers a great day out for families and children young and old alike. With the era of steam railway bygone in the modern world and the runaway success of Thomas The Tank Engine, it is fair to say that interest in steam and miniature trains has never been stronger. It is almost a romantic fantasy encompassing generations and bringing them together with a common interest – great grandparents, grandparents, parents, and children alike – steam trains, trains, and miniature railway.

Sir Peter Charles Leitch – AKA The Mad Butcher – has been a supporter of Manukau Live Steamers for many years and describes us as Auckland’s Best Kept Secret. We will happily accept that as no one argues with Sir Peter.

Location: Centre Park, 141 Robertson Road, Mangere, Auckland

Event Dates and Times: Saturday March 25th – 12 PM – 4 PM

Sunday March 26th – 10 AM – 3 PM

Rain-Out Dates: Saturday April 1st – 12 PM – 4 PM

Sunday April 2nd – 10 AM – 3 PM

Event Link on Facebook: Manukau Live Steamers Cyclone Gabrielle Fundraising Event

