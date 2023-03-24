Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bus Service Between Napier And Hastings Resumes Monday, 27 March

Friday, 24 March 2023
Hawkes Bay Regional Council

A bus service re-connecting Napier and Hastings via Clive will start next week, Monday 27 March, providing essential services for passengers in the region.

Intercity services were suspended following Cyclone Gabrielle, which damaged infrastructure and caused traffic congestion on key routes.

Regional Council Policy and Regulation Group Manager Katrina Brunton says the new route will provide a much-needed transport option for people travelling between Napier and Hastings.

“We’ve been working hard with our contractor and operator of GoBay to provide a reliable service between Napier and Hastings. Given the pressures on our infrastructure, this is a great step forward for us.

We now have confidence that the road closures on SH51 for stress testing Waitangi Bridge are not going to disrupt a regular inter-city service.”

The service will run hourly Monday to Saturday.
 

  • Route 11B: Dalton Street to Eastbourne Street, hourly 6:15am – 5:15pm
  • Route 11C: Eastbourne Street to Dalton Street, hourly 6:30am – 5:30pm
  • Passengers traveling to and from Havelock North can use the route 21 to connect with the 11B and 11C in Hastings.


“We will continue to work on ways we can improve this reduced service to ensure we are able to connect all communities effectively. We appreciate the community’s patience while we work to resolve the disruption,” she says.

For more information on route 11, including schedules and fares, please visit the GoBay website.

