'Speak Up': Police Seek Justice For Korrey

Friday, 24 March 2023, 12:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Six months on from the murder of Korrey Whyman, Police remain committed to finding all those involved in her death and holding them to account.

Korrey

Korrey, from Kawerau, was shot inside a vehicle as it travelled on State Highway 33 towards Mourea early on the morning of 25 September.

The 28-year-old was rushed to hospital but passed away from her head injuries.

Two weeks later, Police discovered a burnt-out Toyota Hilux king-cab ute, believed to have been used by those responsible. Enquiries confirmed the vehicle had been burnt out two days after the shooting in a secluded reserve area in rural Kawerau.

A team of investigators has worked on the case – named Op Dorado – in the months since Korrey was murdered. The half year anniversary falls on Saturday, March 25.

This week, strong lines of enquiry led a specialist Police search team to a location near Lake Rotoiti, looking for specific items related to the homicide.

An area along State Highway 30 and a large forest area behind properties of interest were searched.

While one man has already been charged with Korrey’s murder, Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow says Police believe others were involved in the events that led to Korrey being killed.

“There are also people who, after the fact, have protected these individuals and their involvement.

“We know these people are still in the area, and that we will have spoken to some of them during the investigation. They will see us again, at their door, or conducting further enquiries and searches in the area.”

Detective Inspector Pilbrow appealed for anyone with further information to speak up.

“While Police have received a lot of information from the public, we really want those who know what happened to reach out to us.

“Six months is a long time to hang on to secrets and the guilt.

“You might have information about the shooting, the motor vehicle used, or you might have overheard conversations that were suspicious. That’s information we need to know. What you think is insignificant could be a critical piece to the puzzle.

“Korrey was innocent and didn’t deserve to die. She was a loving mother to three young children, and her life was taken needlessly.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz, quoting file number 220925/5119.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or https://www.crimestoppers-nz.org/(link is external).

