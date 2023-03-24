Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington Iwi Seeks Fast-track Consent For Housing Development

Friday, 24 March 2023, 3:38 pm
Press Release: Port Nicholson Block Claim

The leaders of Taranaki Whānui want the Environment Minister to approve a ‘fast track’ consenting process to enable them to build houses on the former Mt Crawford prison site.

Taranaki Whānui has proposed that the 13-hectare site – known as Mātai Moana – is transferred from the Department of Corrections to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (MHUD) with about half of the land used for housing.

The iwi has spent five years trying to secure the land after it became surplus to Corrections’ requirements.

“Under our Treaty settlement, we have rights of first refusal for the land. We have developed a design which is sensitive to its environment, upholds and celebrates the cultural significance of the site to Taranaki Whānui, resilient into the future and achieves multiple social and economic benefits for our people and the wider community,” says Kara Puketapu-Dentice, Chair of the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust.

The proposal will see an iwi-consortium design and build up to 700 houses and papākainga housing, which are leased to tenants, with Taranaki Whānui retaining the freehold title in the properties.

Mr Puketapu-Dentice says the iwi is also negotiating with the Crown to convert 72 hectares of Motu Kairangi (Miramar Peninsula) into a national eco-sanctuary.

Both proposals will enable Taranaki Whānui to exercise rangatiratanga over the peninsula and secure the whenua for future generations.

“Our decisions have been influenced by the teachings of our ancestors and needs of future generations. Only through the eyes of our tūpuna, may we see the path forward.”

Mr Puketapu-Dentice says the iwi is moving with purpose and pace to lock in the opportunities and aspirations of its people, which may not present themselves again.

Taranaki Whānui will reveal more details to the public about its plans in the near future.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Port Nicholson Block Claim on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Keen-Minshull Visit


After threatening Prime Minister Chris Hipkins of consequences if he dared to bar her entry, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull has been given her visa, regardless. This will enable her to hold rallies in Auckland and Wellington this weekend, and spread her messages of hostility against an already marginalised trans community. Neo-Nazis may, or may not, turn out to support her. They did at her recent rally in Victoria, but not at the subsequent one in Tasmania... More>>


 
 

Hamilton City Council: Statement From Mayor Paula Southgate: Hamilton’s LGNZ Membership
I was disappointed to see yesterday afternoon’s announcement that Auckland has chosen to leave Local Government NZ (LGNZ). Hamilton’s membership of LGNZ is one of collaboration and sharing... More>>

National: Announces Education Policy
A National Government will ensure every child gets a world-class education so when they leave school, they can lead the life they want, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>



ActionStation: Thousands Come In Behind Call For Free Dental Care For Adults
Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for dental care to be brought into the public healthcare system. On Monday, polling was released showing strong public support for dental care to be funded for adults as it is for children... More>>

Government: Next Steps For Affected Properties Post Cyclone And Floods
The Government via the Cyclone Taskforce is working with local government and insurance companies to build a picture of high-risk areas following Cyclone Gabrielle and January floods... More>>

WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 