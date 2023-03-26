Road Closure Hamilton - Waikato
Sunday, 26 March 2023, 5:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a serious crash on Norton Rd.
Norton Rd is
closed between Maeroa Rd and Jolly St.
Police ask people to avoid the area if
possible. The
closure will be in for some time while crash
investigators
work.
