Fatal crash, Wellington
Sunday, 26 March 2023, 3:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two people have died following a crash in Wellington
overnight.
The crash occurred at 2.10am, when the car
collided with a building on the corner of Jervois Quay and
Cable Street.
Two other occupants of the car were
transported to hospital with non-life threatening
injuries.
Shortly before the crash the car had been
signalled to stop by Police. The driver failed to stop and
the car was not pursued.
The Serious Crash Unit has
examined the crash scene and enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are under way.
The matter will
also be referred to the Independent Police Conduct
Authority.
