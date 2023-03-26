Fatal crash, Wellington

Two people have died following a crash in Wellington overnight.

The crash occurred at 2.10am, when the car collided with a building on the corner of Jervois Quay and Cable Street.

Two other occupants of the car were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly before the crash the car had been signalled to stop by Police. The driver failed to stop and the car was not pursued.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the crash scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

The matter will also be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

