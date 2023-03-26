Woman in relation to drive-by shooting in New Plymouth

Detective Sergeant Byron Reid:

Taranaki Police arrested a woman yesterday in relation to a drive-by shooting in New Plymouth earlier this month.

It is believed at least two shots were fired at a Penrod Drive address and a vehicle in the driveway on 19 March. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The 40-year-old is due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on 29 March.

The woman is facing charges of recklessly discharging a firearm and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

We hope the news of this arrest provides some reassurance to the public.

Everyone has the right to feel safe in their community and we take these matters very seriously. We will do all we can to hold offenders to account.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who have assisted us thus far with our investigation.

