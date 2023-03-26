Woman in relation to drive-by shooting in New Plymouth
Sunday, 26 March 2023, 3:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Sergeant Byron Reid:
Taranaki Police arrested a
woman yesterday in relation to a drive-by shooting in New
Plymouth earlier this month.
It is believed at least two
shots were fired at a Penrod Drive address and a vehicle in
the driveway on 19 March. Thankfully, no one was
injured.
The 40-year-old is due to appear in the New
Plymouth District Court on 29 March.
The woman is facing
charges of recklessly discharging a firearm and unlawfully
possessing a firearm.
Enquiries into the incident are
ongoing.
We hope the news of this arrest provides some
reassurance to the public.
Everyone has the right to feel
safe in their community and we take these matters very
seriously. We will do all we can to hold offenders to
account.
Police would like to thank the members of the
public who have assisted us thus far with our
investigation.
