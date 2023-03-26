Road closure, State Highway 3, Te Roti - Central

State Highway 3, near Boylan Road, has been closed as emergency services respond to a crash.

Police were notified of the crash at about 12.15pm.

Initial indications suggest two people have sustained serious injuries and two people have sustained moderate injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and are advised to expect delays.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

