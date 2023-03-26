Road closure, State Highway 3, Te Roti - Central
Sunday, 26 March 2023, 3:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 3, near Boylan Road, has been closed as
emergency services respond to a crash.
Police were
notified of the crash at about 12.15pm.
Initial
indications suggest two people have sustained serious
injuries and two people have sustained moderate
injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and are
advised to expect delays.
Enquiries into the circumstances
of the crash are
underway.
