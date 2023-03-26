Police acknowledge generally good behaviour at Beach Hop

Acting Senior Sergeant Niwha Jones:

Police would like to acknowledge the behaviour of almost all attendees at the Whangamatā Beach Hop, which returned to its traditional March timeslot this weekend.

The event was well run, and the vast majority of participants were well behaved and enjoyed a great weekend.

Unfortunately, 74 infringement notices issued for breaches of the liquor ban were issued, and twelve people were arrested on Saturday night for various disorder offences.

Twenty drivers were processed for excess breath alcohol.

This is unacceptable and disappointing for Police. We know that intoxication increases the chance of causing harm on the road, and despite a strong Police presence some motorists still decided to take that risk.

