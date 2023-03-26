Police acknowledge generally good behaviour at Beach Hop
Sunday, 26 March 2023, 3:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Acting Senior Sergeant Niwha Jones:
Police would like to
acknowledge the behaviour of almost all attendees at the
Whangamatā Beach Hop, which returned to its traditional
March timeslot this weekend.
The event was well run, and
the vast majority of participants were well behaved and
enjoyed a great weekend.
Unfortunately, 74 infringement
notices issued for breaches of the liquor ban were issued,
and twelve people were arrested on Saturday night for
various disorder offences.
Twenty drivers were processed
for excess breath alcohol.
This is unacceptable and
disappointing for Police. We know that intoxication
increases the chance of causing harm on the road, and
despite a strong Police presence some motorists still
decided to take that
risk.
