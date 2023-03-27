Serious Crash, Hinds Highway, Winslow
Monday, 27 March 2023, 11:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a two-vehicle crash on
the Hinds Highway (SH1), near Winslow,
Ashburton.
Police were called about
10.35am.
Initial indications are there have been
injuries.
The road is closed, with diversions in
place.
Motorists should avoid the area, if
possible.
