Police Make Additional Arrest In Importation Investigation

A second man will face court as a Police investigation into a methamphetamine importation continues to make progress.

Auckland City’s Organised Crime Unit is investigating the importation, which was concealed amongst a large shipment of ‘Honey Bear House Beer’.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says a further search warrant was conducted at an Auckland address this morning.

This follows an earlier search warrant two weeks ago at an address in Ryan Place, Manukau.

A 40-year-old man was arrested this morning. He is expected in the Auckland District Court on serious charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply and supplying methamphetamine.

“So far Police have arrested and charged two men in connection with this investigation,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“This is by no means not over yet. Our investigation continues to develop at pace, and we cannot rule out further arrests or charges as a result.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says the progress to date has been pleasing.

“A significant amount of further social harm has been prevented given the large quantity of drugs that has been prevented from being distributed or sold in our communities.”

Police continue to analyse the significant quantity of methamphetamine that was seized from the Manukau address earlier this month and will provide further updates as the investigation allows.

BEER CAN WARNING REMAINS

Police continue to advise anyone who may encounter, or be offered, ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ to not consume its contents.

Detective Inspector Baldwin says while a large quantity has been seized, there is still the possibility some cans might still be circulating in the community.

Police do not believe this specific beer is available to be purchased in New Zealand or online.

“At this point we have identified that part of the shipment contains liquid methamphetamine concealed inside cans, with the remainder containing beer.

“A small part of the shipment may have been given away.”

Police advise anyone who may still have one of these ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ cans to not drink it and to contact Police immediately by phoning our 105 phone service quoting the file number 230310/6793.

Consuming beer contaminated with methamphetamine may have serious or fatal medical consequences.

We also ask anyone that might have further information regarding the product to also contact Police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

