Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SH1 Brynderwyn Hills To Open In Both Directions In Time For Easter

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 7:28 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is reminding motorists that this Friday 31 March from 12pm, State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyn Hills will open in both directions for the first time since Cyclone Gabrielle hit last month.

Traffic management and a temporary speed limit will be in place so that northbound and southbound traffic can travel in both directions in time for Easter, which will see an increase in vehicles travelling to and from Northland.

The road will then need to close in both directions from 17 April for two weeks to complete major earth works and drainage installation before permanently opening the road in May.

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations says that teams on the ground have been working extremely hard in tricky conditions to re-open the road so that local road detours aren’t impacted by high volumes of holiday traffic.

“The team has put in a huge amount of mahi to get the road open in both directions and I am immensely proud of our people, contractors and consultants who have worked tirelessly over the past two months. We know however that we still have a lot of work to do to provide access as usual to Northland road-users.

“To date we have cleared approximately three Olympic sized swimming pools of material from the Brynderwyn Hills, but there is still the equivalent of another twenty to go.

“There are up to seven teams working through the site at any given time, clearing multiple over slips and cutting tracks to access the top of the major slip. At the major underslip they have installed 48 reinforcing bars and concreted so that the road can open this Friday” says Ms Hori-Hoult.

Teams will also be installing anchors in a retaining wall and configuring barriers ready for Friday.

While the road will be open, we’ll be closely monitoring it along with the weather. We won’t hesitate to close the road at short notice should conditions become unsafe for road users.

We know that this route is a crucial connection to and from Northland for both people and freight, so getting it fully reopened is a priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this.

We ask drivers to drive to the conditions and be patient with other drivers and our crews.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Banning Of Tik Tok


For a serial offender like Stuart Nash, it was inevitable that another skeleton would emerge from his closet, and end his ministerial career. This one though, was a whopper. Previously, Nash had tried to tell the Police how to do their job. He had also tried to tell the courts how to do their job. He had rung up immigration officials to query whether they were doing right by someone in his electorate. He was a disaster zone... More>>


 
 

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:


National: Independent Inquiry Needed Into Nash Actions
A thorough and independent inquiry is needed into revelations that disgraced Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash shared confidential Cabinet deliberations with contacts and donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Hamilton City Council: Statement From Mayor Paula Southgate: Hamilton’s LGNZ Membership
I was disappointed to see yesterday afternoon’s announcement that Auckland has chosen to leave Local Government NZ (LGNZ). Hamilton’s membership of LGNZ is one of collaboration and sharing... More>>



Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>



Greens: Statement From Marama Davidson
On Saturday morning, I was hit by a motorcyclist who struck me at a pedestrian crossing. The person who hit me was part of a convoy of motorcyclists. A short time after the incident, I was confronted by a representative... More>>


ActionStation: Thousands Come In Behind Call For Free Dental Care For Adults
Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for dental care to be brought into the public healthcare system. On Monday, polling was released showing strong public support for dental care to be funded for adults as it is for children... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 