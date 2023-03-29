Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Welcomes Government Approval Of Planning Process For Te Pūtahi Ladies Mile

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 10:02 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

The opportunity to address Queenstown’s pressing housing needs has taken another positive step with the government’s approval of an application by Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) to streamline the planning process at Te Pūtahi Ladies Mile.

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen welcomed the decision by Minister for the Environment, Hon David Parker, to give Council the go ahead to use the Streamlined Planning Process (SPP) for a proposed variation that would rezone approximately 120 hectares from its existing rural and rural lifestyle zoning to enable integrated urban development.

“In simple terms this means we can progress the proposed change to the District Plan as swiftly as possible whilst still providing ample opportunity for community consultation,” he said.

“It was pleasing to see that the Minister recognised the urgency behind our efforts to address local housing issues in this way and that the reasons behind his decision reflected our own rationale. In particular, he noted using the SPP ‘will enable a timely response to urban growth pressures in Queenstown Lakes District and is proportionate to the complexity and significance of the planning issues’.”

Mr Theelen said a major focus of the Council’s proposed variation was to encourage the creation of the types of housing currently in short supply in the Whakatipu basin, namely housing suitable for older households, smaller households, and lower and lower-middle income households.

“There is a really exciting opportunity at Ladies Mile to build a thriving, mixed community that can help the district grow in the right way. That means reflecting the diversity of residents we need to support economic growth without impacting negatively on the environment.”

“I look forward to following the Minister’s direction and working with Council staff to share more about this opportunity with our community soon,” he said.

The Minister’s decision is due to be gazetted on Thursday 30 March. The variation will be notified towards the end of April and the community will then have 30 working days to make a submission.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Banning Of Tik Tok


For a serial offender like Stuart Nash, it was inevitable that another skeleton would emerge from his closet, and end his ministerial career. This one though, was a whopper. Previously, Nash had tried to tell the Police how to do their job. He had also tried to tell the courts how to do their job. He had rung up immigration officials to query whether they were doing right by someone in his electorate. He was a disaster zone... More>>


 
 


National: Independent Inquiry Needed Into Nash Actions
A thorough and independent inquiry is needed into revelations that disgraced Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash shared confidential Cabinet deliberations with contacts and donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Hamilton City Council: Statement From Mayor Paula Southgate: Hamilton’s LGNZ Membership
I was disappointed to see yesterday afternoon’s announcement that Auckland has chosen to leave Local Government NZ (LGNZ). Hamilton’s membership of LGNZ is one of collaboration and sharing... More>>

National: Announces Education Policy
A National Government will ensure every child gets a world-class education so when they leave school, they can lead the life they want, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>




Greens: Statement From Marama Davidson
On Saturday morning, I was hit by a motorcyclist who struck me at a pedestrian crossing. The person who hit me was part of a convoy of motorcyclists. A short time after the incident, I was confronted by a representative... More>>


ActionStation: Thousands Come In Behind Call For Free Dental Care For Adults
Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for dental care to be brought into the public healthcare system. On Monday, polling was released showing strong public support for dental care to be funded for adults as it is for children... More>>

Government: Next Steps For Affected Properties Post Cyclone And Floods
The Government via the Cyclone Taskforce is working with local government and insurance companies to build a picture of high-risk areas following Cyclone Gabrielle and January floods... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 