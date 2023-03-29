Aerocool Rescue Helicopter Completes 39 Missions In February

Your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter crew had a busy month in February, with 39 life-saving missions taking place. Of these, 13 were inter-hospital transfers, 3 were medical events, 17 were rural and farm incidents, 5 were motor vehicle accidents, and 1 was a rescue mission. Almost 50% of their missions were to rural or remote locations, with the most visited areas being Waihi and Whitianga, with three missions each. The crew were also spotted in Tauranga (7 missions) and Whakatane (4 missions).

On Saturday afternoon, February 4th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a town north of Rotorua for a patient in their 30s who was suffering from serious fracture injuries after being involved in an MVA. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On the night of February 7th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waihau Bay for a woman in her 60s who was suffering from sepsis and in serious condition. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday morning, February 9th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Motiti Island for a woman in her 60s who was suffering from a medical event. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment. That same day, the rescue crew were tasked to Tauranga Hospital for a woman in her 20s who was suffering from birthing difficulties. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday night, February 11th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a track in the Kaimai Ranges for two hikers who had become trapped by a slip. Both patients were winched up by the onboard CCFP and flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, February 19th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a small town north of Coromandel for a young boy who was suffering from a serious medical condition. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

That night, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whakatane Hospital for a teenage girl who had fallen off a horse and suffered a serious head injury. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday night, February 22nd, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tauranga Hospital for a woman in her 80s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Auckland Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter crew being dispatched to a small town east of Rotorua for a man in his 70s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. These life-saving missions are not possible without generous support from the public and sponsors, visit https://give.rescue.org.nz/ to donate to your rescue helicopter.

