Wellington's South Coast Roads Hit Hard Overnight By Big Southerly Swells - Avoid The Area

Moa Point Road on the south coast adjacent to Wellington Airport has been closed since about midnight due to big swells dumping rocks and debris on the roadway. Wellington City Council contractors are also urging pedestrians and motorists to avoid the south coast road between Lyall Bay and west to Owhiro Bay – they report driftwood and other debris on sections of the road and will have a better idea of conditions after daybreak.

Wellingtonians are urged to take care on roads around the region – high winds may have brought down trees or branches during the night.

© Scoop Media

