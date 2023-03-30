Wellington's South Coast Roads Hit Hard Overnight By Big Southerly Swells - Avoid The Area
Thursday, 30 March 2023, 5:43 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council
Moa Point Road on the south coast adjacent to Wellington
Airport has been closed since about midnight due to big
swells dumping rocks and debris on the roadway. Wellington
City Council contractors are also urging pedestrians and
motorists to avoid the south coast road between Lyall Bay
and west to Owhiro Bay – they report driftwood and other
debris on sections of the road and will have a better idea
of conditions after daybreak.
Wellingtonians are urged
to take care on roads around the region – high winds may
have brought down trees or branches during the
night.
© Scoop Media
