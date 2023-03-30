6.30am update - Wellington south coast roads have now been closed due to dangerous conditions

Wellington City Council contractors have just closed the coast roads between Moa Point by the airport and west to Owhiro Bay due to dangerous conditions caused by the large southerly swells and debris on the roadway.

Contractors are about to check the condition of roads east of Moa Point to Seatoun and Breaker Bay around the harbour entrance.

© Scoop Media

