6.30am update - Wellington south coast roads have now been closed due to dangerous conditions
Thursday, 30 March 2023, 6:19 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council
Wellington City Council contractors have just closed the
coast roads between Moa Point by the airport and west to
Owhiro Bay due to dangerous conditions caused by the large
southerly swells and debris on the
roadway.
Contractors are about to check the condition
of roads east of Moa Point to Seatoun and Breaker Bay around
the harbour
entrance.
