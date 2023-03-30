Easter And Anzac Day Services And Facilities Information

With Easter and Anzac Day coming up next month, there will be some changes to Wellington City Council services and facilities – plus a couple of significant events too.

If your rubbish and recycling is usually collected on Fridays, please note there will be no collections on Good Friday (7 April). Put your rubbish and recycling out on Saturday 8 April instead. Collections will happen as per normal on Easter Monday (10 April) and Anzac Day (Tuesday 25 April). If your rubbish is collected by a private operator, contact them directly for information on public holiday collections.

On street metered Parking is free around Wellington on public holidays: Good Friday (7 April), Easter Monday (10 April), and Anzac Day (25 April).

Clifton and Tory Street Car Parks – weekend rates apply on Public Holidays – Good Friday (7 April), Easter Monday (10 April), and Anzac Day (25 April).

Wellington City Libraries are closed on all public holidays and Easter Sunday. See library holiday hours for more information.

Southern Landfill will be closed Good Friday (7 April). Usual hours apply for Easter Monday and Anzac Day. Public holidays are a busy time at the Southern Landfill, so be prepared for possible delays.

The Tip Shop will be closed Good Friday (7 April), and open on Easter Sunday for drop-off only. On Anzac Day (25 April), the Tip Shop will only be open for drop-off in the morning, and then for normal trading from 1pm.

The Service Centre is closed on public holidays (and weekends).

The Cable Car operates on a Sunday timetable for public holidays: 8.30am-7pm.

Wellington Museum and Cable Car Museum are open 10am-5pm throughout Easter and Anzac Day.

Space Place Easter/Anzac opening hours are: Good Friday: 10am-11pm, Easter Saturday: 10am-11pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm, and Monday: 10am-5pm, and Anzac Day: 10am-11pm.

Capital E is open on Saturday 8 April but closed Good Friday, Sunday 9 April (usually closed Sundays), Easter Monday and Anzac Day.

City Gallery Wellington Te Whare Toi is open every day 10am – 5pm.

Visit https://www.metlink.org.nz for details about the public holiday timetables for bus and train services.

Visit the holiday hours section of our website for all information about our services and facilities during the holiday period: http://wellington.govt.nz/holiday-hours

On Anzac Day (Tuesday 25 April), there is a programme of public events and commemorations starting with a dawn service at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, the Wellington Citizens’ wreath-laying service at the Cenotaph at 9am, and other events at Pukeahu and around the city throughout the day.

For more information on Anzac Day, including road and parking restrictions, visit wellington.govt.nz/anzac. For other programme updates, please visit wrsa.org.nz.

For more information on Wellington City Council’s facility hours, services and events, you can get in touch with our Contact Centre 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year on 04 499 4444 or email info@wcc.govt.nz. Visit wellington.govt.nz or keep an eye on our Facebook page @wellingtoncitycouncil.

