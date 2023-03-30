Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Latest Controlled Purchase Operation Brings Good Results

Thursday, 30 March 2023, 10:02 am
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Staff from Te Whatu Ora National Public Health Service, Hutt City Council, and NZ Police were pleased with the overall result of a recent Controlled Purchase Operation conducted at licensed premises in Lower Hutt.

Under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act it is illegal for an under 18-year-old to buy alcohol from a licensed premises, however, there is one exception. A police officer may request an under 18-year-old to purchase alcohol in the course of the police officer’s duties. This enables a police officer, often in partnership with the Medical Officer of Health and a Licensing Inspector, to check that alcohol outlets are complying with law by not supplying alcohol to a minor. Police undertake such Controlled Purchase Operations on a regular basis.

This recent operation, which was led by Police, involved an underage volunteer attempt to purchase alcohol from 21 premises in the Lower Hutt region. There were NO sales made from the 21 outlets visited.

Senior Sergeant Shane Benge, Manager Alcohol Harm Prevention, said, “This is a great result from the 21 premises visited in the greater Lower Hutt area. The licensed premises had good systems in place, where identification was asked for on every occasion, and the underage volunteer was politely refused the ability to purchase.”

Dr Stephen Palmer, Medical Officer of Health, said, “Compliance training is really paying off, and we appreciate retailers ensuring their staff effectively follow their training to prevent sale to minors.”

If there are any concerns about the sale and supply of alcohol to minors in your community, or you have any questions around the sale or supply of alcohol, please contact the Police Alcohol Harm Prevention Office or the Council Licensing Inspectors.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Banning Of Tik Tok


For a serial offender like Stuart Nash, it was inevitable that another skeleton would emerge from his closet, and end his ministerial career. This one though, was a whopper. Previously, Nash had tried to tell the Police how to do their job. He had also tried to tell the courts how to do their job. He had rung up immigration officials to query whether they were doing right by someone in his electorate. He was a disaster zone... More>>


 
 

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:


National: Independent Inquiry Needed Into Nash Actions
A thorough and independent inquiry is needed into revelations that disgraced Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash shared confidential Cabinet deliberations with contacts and donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Hamilton City Council: Statement From Mayor Paula Southgate: Hamilton’s LGNZ Membership
I was disappointed to see yesterday afternoon’s announcement that Auckland has chosen to leave Local Government NZ (LGNZ). Hamilton’s membership of LGNZ is one of collaboration and sharing... More>>



Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>



Greens: Statement From Marama Davidson
On Saturday morning, I was hit by a motorcyclist who struck me at a pedestrian crossing. The person who hit me was part of a convoy of motorcyclists. A short time after the incident, I was confronted by a representative... More>>


ActionStation: Thousands Come In Behind Call For Free Dental Care For Adults
Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for dental care to be brought into the public healthcare system. On Monday, polling was released showing strong public support for dental care to be funded for adults as it is for children... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 