National Road Carriers Welcomes Progress On Waitematā Harbour Crossing Project

National Road Carriers (NRC) is pleased to see progress on the Waitematā Harbour crossing project with Transport Minister Michael Wood’s announcement today of five options.

NRC CEO Justin Tighe-Umbers says the need for an additional harbour crossing was identified decades ago and the vulnerability of the Auckland Harbour Bridge to closure due to weather has made the need for action even more urgent.

“Setting a clear timeframe is a positive step in ensuring this vulnerability in the network is resolved,” says Mr Tighe-Umbers.

“It is pleasing to see the Government has acknowledged that any alternative must include greater provision for goods, services and freight that will allow the region to cope with the expected increased freight.

“National Road Carriers urges all parties to commit to this timeline so construction can start as soon as possible.”

