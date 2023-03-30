National Road Carriers Welcomes Progress On Waitematā Harbour Crossing Project
Thursday, 30 March 2023, 10:20 am
Press Release: National Road Carriers
National Road Carriers (NRC) is pleased to see progress
on the Waitematā Harbour crossing project with Transport
Minister Michael Wood’s announcement today of five
options.
NRC CEO Justin Tighe-Umbers says the need for
an additional harbour crossing was identified decades ago
and the vulnerability of the Auckland Harbour Bridge to
closure due to weather has made the need for action even
more urgent.
“Setting a clear timeframe is a
positive step in ensuring this vulnerability in the network
is resolved,” says Mr Tighe-Umbers.
“It is
pleasing to see the Government has acknowledged that any
alternative must include greater provision for goods,
services and freight that will allow the region to cope with
the expected increased freight.
“National Road
Carriers urges all parties to commit to this timeline so
construction can start as soon as
possible.”
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
For a serial offender like Stuart Nash, it was inevitable that another skeleton would emerge from his closet, and end his ministerial career. This one though, was a whopper. Previously, Nash had tried to tell the Police how to do their job. He had also tried to tell the courts how to do their job. He had rung up immigration officials to query whether they were doing right by someone in his electorate. He was a disaster zone... More>>