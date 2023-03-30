Government To Announce High Carbon Transport Project

The government will announce a high carbon transport initiative today for Auckland. The current plan, a so called light rail tunnel under the Auckland isthmus will create so much carbon that it would take until 2052 for the light rail savings to break even, so now they want to extend this level of pollution through to the North Shore.

PTUA Chair, Niall Robertson says, “... this is a very disturbing way to go on a day when climate scientists are forecasting an ocean calamity if carbon production is not reduced. It also at a critical time of closing opportunities for climate action to prevent uncontrollable feedback loops”

The PTUA has consistently promoted the greenest option of developing our current railway network to Mangere, linking all suburbs and workers from where they live and work, learn, play and attend appointments. A heavy rail to the North Shore would also be the greenest option there.

Jon Reeves, PTUA National Coordinator says that this has always been blocked by arguing a lack of capacity on the heavy rail routes, but the airport deviation will actually reduce congestion on the south line and building four main lines will provide the capacity needed.

Robertson expects to hear outrage from Climate Change Minister James Shaw over this proposal; and from Greens transport spokesperson Julie-Ann Genter.

Robertson says, “It is time we took climate change seriously in New Zealand instead of green washing with fancy over expensive and dirty projects designed to impress in an election year".

