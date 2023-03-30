Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Government To Announce High Carbon Transport Project

Thursday, 30 March 2023, 10:45 am
Press Release: Public Transport Users Association

The government will announce a high carbon transport initiative today for Auckland. The current plan, a so called light rail tunnel under the Auckland isthmus will create so much carbon that it would take until 2052 for the light rail savings to break even, so now they want to extend this level of pollution through to the North Shore.

PTUA Chair, Niall Robertson says, “... this is a very disturbing way to go on a day when climate scientists are forecasting an ocean calamity if carbon production is not reduced. It also at a critical time of closing opportunities for climate action to prevent uncontrollable feedback loops”

The PTUA has consistently promoted the greenest option of developing our current railway network to Mangere, linking all suburbs and workers from where they live and work, learn, play and attend appointments. A heavy rail to the North Shore would also be the greenest option there.

Jon Reeves, PTUA National Coordinator says that this has always been blocked by arguing a lack of capacity on the heavy rail routes, but the airport deviation will actually reduce congestion on the south line and building four main lines will provide the capacity needed.

Robertson expects to hear outrage from Climate Change Minister James Shaw over this proposal; and from Greens transport spokesperson Julie-Ann Genter.

Robertson says, “It is time we took climate change seriously in New Zealand instead of green washing with fancy over expensive and dirty projects designed to impress in an election year".

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Public Transport Users Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Banning Of Tik Tok


For a serial offender like Stuart Nash, it was inevitable that another skeleton would emerge from his closet, and end his ministerial career. This one though, was a whopper. Previously, Nash had tried to tell the Police how to do their job. He had also tried to tell the courts how to do their job. He had rung up immigration officials to query whether they were doing right by someone in his electorate. He was a disaster zone... More>>


 
 

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:


National: Independent Inquiry Needed Into Nash Actions
A thorough and independent inquiry is needed into revelations that disgraced Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash shared confidential Cabinet deliberations with contacts and donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Hamilton City Council: Statement From Mayor Paula Southgate: Hamilton’s LGNZ Membership
I was disappointed to see yesterday afternoon’s announcement that Auckland has chosen to leave Local Government NZ (LGNZ). Hamilton’s membership of LGNZ is one of collaboration and sharing... More>>



Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>



Greens: Statement From Marama Davidson
On Saturday morning, I was hit by a motorcyclist who struck me at a pedestrian crossing. The person who hit me was part of a convoy of motorcyclists. A short time after the incident, I was confronted by a representative... More>>


ActionStation: Thousands Come In Behind Call For Free Dental Care For Adults
Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for dental care to be brought into the public healthcare system. On Monday, polling was released showing strong public support for dental care to be funded for adults as it is for children... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 