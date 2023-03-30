Hawke's Bay Disaster Relief Fund Distributes $1.7 Million To Community

This week the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund made it’s fourth round of funding allocations with a total of $1.7 million distributed across 2,680 households and 50 community groups and marae since 8 March 2023.

Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund and Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says, “We are happy to see the fund providing some financial support to so many individuals, families, and community organisations.

We are committed to supporting the community, and those who have lost so much, to help get them back on their feet.”

The payments aim to help alleviate hardship and provide much needed support to people across Hawke’s Bay impacted by floods, from flood damage to house and contents.

It also supports those that lost freezers and contents, lost income from inability to work, or damaged property such as lifestyle fences.

The total fund of $3.7 million comes from a number of sources, including Stuff, the central Government, Fulton Hogan, Robertson Foundation, and many other generous donors.

"We are extremely grateful to all those who have contributed to the fund. Without their support, we would not be able to provide the vital assistance and support that is needed in our community," says Mrs Ormsby.

“The allocation of funds is still in progress, and we have intentionally reserved some funding as we know there are still a number of cut-off communities that may not have had the chance to apply yet. The trustees will meet again shortly to ensure all of the funding is allocated efficiently to the region as intended,” she says.

The fund is managed by existing council staff so 100 percent of the donations go back to the community.

To date, 3,938 applications have been received with an additional 846 online applications started but not yet completed.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Group Manager Corporate Services Susie Young says the percentage of applications coming in from Wairoa and to some extent Central Hawke’s Bay is lower than it should be.

“We know the impact has been huge, particularly for Wairoa and we are desperately trying to get the message out in the hope that those with needs in isolated communities will come forward when they are able.”

The review team aims to review each application within seven working days. Applicants will be notified by email of the outcome and successful applications receive payment within five working days.

Before making an application please read the fact sheet: https://hbrc.info/DisasterFundFactSheet

Apply online here: hbrc.info/HBDisasterFund

Donate to the fund here: https://hbrc.info/HBcycloneDONATE

Stats at a glance (to date)

Total fund: $3.7 million (from a number of sources including Stuff, NZ Government, Fulton Hogan, Robertson Foundation, and a lots of other donors).

Amount distributed: $1.7 million

Total number of applications: 3,938 + 846 incomplete

Number of applicants who have received a grant: Just over 2,910

About the fund

The fund was activated by Hawke’s Bay Mayors and Chair offers one-off grants to alleviate hardship due to impacts from Cyclone Gabrielle. The fund offers a maximum of $1,000 per property or $2,000 for community groups/Marae.

What the fund can cover

Supporting individuals and families faced with hardships as a result of the cyclone; filling water tanks; clearing debris from properties; replacement of articles that cannot be insured by people – for example, fences, footpaths, etc; assisting people with basic needs, clothes, bedding, etc where the individual/family does not have the capacity to buy their own insurance cover; essential items/essentials of daily life (eg, food, accommodation, utilities) or extra financial burden/costs not covered by insurance or other funds (such as WINZ, EQC).

