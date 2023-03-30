Serious Crash, Whitianga - Waikato
Thursday, 30 March 2023, 12:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
two-vehicle crash on Tairua Whitianga Road,
Whitianga.
Police were called shortly before
midday.
Initial reports suggest two people have been
seriously injured.
The road is closed and there is no
available diversion.
Please consider delaying travel,
or expect
delays.
