Building Community Resilience Through Garden Events

Thursday, 30 March 2023, 3:53 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council are hosting eight free community garden events throughout April to celebrate local food production, and to help people connect and build neighbourhood resilience.

Kāpiti Coast District Council connected communities’ coordinator Moko Morris says this year’s community garden events include seed and home produce swaps, a composting workshop, cultural storytelling, food and water storage planning for emergency events, environmental restoration and regeneration, and a herbal ley and fruit tree pruning lesson.

“The events are a great way to showcase just some of the many community gardens our district is fortunate to have.

“We’re grateful to the community members who maintain these gardens and to those who have offered their time to support our community garden events.

“Growing food locally reduces our environmental footprint and increases community resilience. It’s also something very top of mind for those concerned about access to food during an emergency and the current cost of living.

“Each event is tailored to what is unique and special about the host garden, with something available for everyone.”

The Community Garden Events series is part of Council’s Sustainable Communities Kāpiti programme. Other initiatives Over The Fence Cuppa, Love Your Compost, and No8 Wire events that encourage community connectedness, resourcefulness and environmental protection.

Celebrate growing food locally:

  • Sunday 2 April, 2-5pm - Crop swap – Tilley Road Reserve, Paekākāriki
  • Thursday 13 April, 10.30-11.30am – Love your compost – Ōtaki Library Courtyard
  • Friday 14 April, 10.30-11.30am – Love your compost, Paraparaumu Library
  • Monday 17 April, 10-11am – Pu whenua – Te Wananga o Raukawa, Ōtaki
  • Thursday 20 April, 10-11am – Keeping fed: Household emergency planning – Paraparaumu Library
  • Thursday 20 April, 1.30-2.30pm – Keeping fed: Household emergency planning – Supper Room, next to Ōtaki Memorial Hall
  • Wednesday 26 April, 5.30-3.60pm - Radical hope through food – Paraparaumu Library
  • Sunday 30 April - Herbal ley and fruit tree pruning – He Iti Nā Mōtai Māra, Ōtaki

