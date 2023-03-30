Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Proposed Increases To Fees And Charges As Council Plans For 2023/24

Thursday, 30 March 2023, 8:17 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council

This week Stratford District Council (SDC) discussed fees and charges for 2023/24, as part of its annual planning process.

Elected members focused on making increases to some fees and charges for Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre, building, dog registrations and licensing, cemeteries and health licensing.

Feedback on proposed changes to fees will be invited in May when the draft Annual Plan 2023/24 is released for community input, ahead of final adoption in June 2023.

Reviewing user fees and areas of expenditure has been front of mind for elected members and Council officers over the last few weeks as higher than normal inflation levels continue to challenge affordability across the country.

District Mayor, Neil Volzke says that the current environment is making it extremely difficult for councils right across New Zealand at annual plan time. “We don’t want to add fuel to the fire when it comes to the cost of living for our communities, so we’re working hard to find spending reductions and increased revenue options to help. Unfortunately, this does mean a look at user fees and increasing service charges where reasonable.”

“Much of the inflation pressures Council faces across service delivery are out of our control and significantly above the Consumer Price Index. This includes increases in interest payments, depreciation, labour market pressures and contracted supplier charges. In order to maintain the level of service we committed to in our Long Term Plan, we need to find savings and revenue in other areas,” he says.

“At the beginning of our Annual Plan conversations we started with a rate rise of 16.5%, and we’re currently working down towards 8 or 9%.”

“To get here we asked council officers to undertake a line-by-line budget review for potential savings and additional revenue, and we’ll spend the next few weeks continuing these efforts to ensure our final proposed rates increase has been applied with all options explored.”

“We’re all aware that 8 or 9% won’t be greeted with open arms from property owners, and we feel your pain. We need to increase our expenditure just to maintain existing levels of service. Managing this while keeping rates as low as possible is our priority,” says Mayor Volzke.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Stratford District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Auckland’s Dysfunctional Mayor, And Air Travel Chaos


As Auckland’s cantankerous mayor stumbles from one crisis to the next, the hope is not that Wayne Brown will learn on the job – that’s almost certainly a lost cause – but that Aucklanders will manage to come together and limit the damage that he threatens to inflict on the city over the remainder of his term. The pushback, of course, will have to start with the 2023/24 budget plan. To be blunt, only an idiot would be proposing to sell the Council’s stake in Auckland airport... More>>


 
 


Government: Over A Quarter Of New Zealanders To Get Cost Of Living Relief
From tomorrow over 1.4 million New Zealanders are expected to receive a little extra to help with the cost of living as a result of changes made by the Government. “Across the world inflation is causing costs to rise... More>>

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:


National: Independent Inquiry Needed Into Nash Actions
A thorough and independent inquiry is needed into revelations that disgraced Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash shared confidential Cabinet deliberations with contacts and donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


National: National Will Electrify NZ
The next National Government will cut red tape to drive a surge of investment in renewable electricity generation so New Zealand can double its supply of affordable, clean energy and become a lower emissions economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>



Greens: Statement From Marama Davidson
On Saturday morning, I was hit by a motorcyclist who struck me at a pedestrian crossing. The person who hit me was part of a convoy of motorcyclists. A short time after the incident, I was confronted by a representative... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 