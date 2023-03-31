SH1 Brynderwyn Hills Open In Both Directions

State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyn Hills has opened in both directions for the first time since Cyclone Gabrielle hit last month.

Waka Kotahi contractors worked through the night to prepare final road surfacing and line marking, allowing the road to open to traffic at 8:58am, three hours earlier than anticipated.

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations says that teams on the ground have been working extremely hard in difficult conditions to re-open the road as soon as possible.

“We know how crucial this route is for people in the region, and we’re thrilled to be able to open in both directions well ahead of the Easter holidays, ensuring that local road detours won’t have to bear the brunt of high volumes of holiday traffic.

“The team has put in a huge amount of mahi to get the road open in both directions and I am immensely proud of our people, contractors and consultants who have worked tirelessly over the past two months.”

Traffic management and a temporary speed limit will remain in place so that northbound and southbound traffic can travel in both directions in time for Easter, which will see an increase in vehicles travelling to and from Northland.

The road will then need to close in both directions from 17 April for two weeks to complete major earth works and drainage installation before permanently opening the road in May.

Contractors have already cleared around three Olympic sized swimming pools of material from the Brynderwyn Hills, with the equivalent of another twenty remaining to clear.

Up to seven teams working through the site at any given time, clearing multiple over slips and cutting tracks to access the top of the major slip.

Ms Hori-Hoult says Waka Kotahi will continue to closely monitor the road and weather conditions, and the road may be closed at short notice should conditions become unsafe for road users.

