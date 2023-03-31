Statement Following West Auckland Homicide Guilty Plea

Police acknowledge the guilty plea entered at the High Court at Auckland in relation to a homicide that occurred in West Auckland in July last year.

Today, Mikaere Puata-Chaney pleaded guilty to murdering Eliza and Geoffrey Trubuhovich on 15 July 2022.

Police will be in a position to comment further once the 27-year-old is sentenced on 27 July 2023.

However, today we are releasing a statement on behalf of the Trubuhovich family acknowledging their significant loss.

Statement released on behalf of The Trubuhovich family:

“We request that you kindly respect our space, privacy and our dignity while we still grieve for Geoff and Eliza, who we treasured.

“Today is only but another step on our recovery journey. It still causes us immense sadness and pain to relive the events of July 2022.

"We will always love them forever and continue to miss them every single moment.”

© Scoop Media

