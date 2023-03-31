Statement Following West Auckland Homicide Guilty Plea
Friday, 31 March 2023, 10:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledge the guilty plea entered at the High
Court at Auckland in relation to a homicide that occurred in
West Auckland in July last year.
Today, Mikaere
Puata-Chaney pleaded guilty to murdering Eliza and Geoffrey
Trubuhovich on 15 July 2022.
Police will be in a
position to comment further once the 27-year-old is
sentenced on 27 July 2023.
However, today we are
releasing a statement on behalf of the Trubuhovich family
acknowledging their significant
loss.
- Statement released on behalf of The
Trubuhovich family:
“We request
that you kindly respect our space, privacy and our dignity
while we still grieve for Geoff and Eliza, who we
treasured.
“Today is only but another step on
our recovery journey. It still causes us immense sadness and
pain to relive the events of July 2022.
"We
will always love them forever and continue to miss them
every single
moment.”
