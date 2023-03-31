Update: Investigation in to aggravated robbery, Riccarton

Police continue to appeal to the public for assistance identifying a person that we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries, following a robbery at a Riccarton shopping centre on Wednesday 29 March.

A further photo of the person is being released in the hope that it will jog the memory of people in the Riccarton shopping centre or the centre carpark at around 2.15pm on that day.

If you recognise the man pictured or have any information which could assist, please contact Police.

Additionally, Police are asking the public to look out for anyone in Christchurch in possession of large amounts of cash in New Zealand and Australian currency.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number 230329/3825.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



