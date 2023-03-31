Update: Investigation in to aggravated robbery, Riccarton

Police continue to appeal to the public for assistance
identifying a person that we believe may be able to assist
with our enquiries, following a robbery at a Riccarton
shopping centre on Wednesday 29 March.
A
further photo of the person is being released in the hope
that it will jog the memory of people in the Riccarton
shopping centre or the centre carpark at around 2.15pm on
that day.
If you recognise the man pictured or have
any information which could assist, please contact
Police.
Additionally, Police are asking the public to
look out for anyone in Christchurch in possession of large
amounts of cash in New Zealand and Australian
currency.
