Arrests Made In Relation To Firearms Incident, Tuatapere

Southland Area Investigation Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird:

Invercargill Police have today arrested two people in relation to a firearms incident this week.

About 11pm on Wednesday, Police received a report that a firearm had been discharged on Half Mile Road, Tuatapere.

Today, Police - assisted by the Armed Offenders Squad - executed two search warrants in relation to the incident.

Two people were arrested and charged with recklessly discharging a firearm, aggravated burglary and unlawful assembly.

A 25-year-old man was due to appear in Invercargill District Court today.

A 20-year-old man is due to appear in Invercargill District Court tomorrow.

Cannabis and a vehicle were among items seized.

Enquiries are ongoing, and Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Police.

Information can be provided to Police on 105, quoting file number 230330/5631.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

