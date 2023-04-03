Changeable Weather In The Lead Up To Easter

Covering period of Monday 3 - Thursday 6 April

Clocks have gone back an hour but the weather over New Zealand hasn’t skipped a beat. MetService is forecasting fronts and high-pressure to tag team in the week ahead, bringing changeable weather.

Today a cold, showery front moves north over the North Island while a ridge and fine conditions build over the South Island.

MetService meteorologist April Clark says, “Other than cooler early morning temperatures and patches of fog, tomorrow looks to be the most settled day of the week with only Fiordland and Stewart Island seeing any significant showers during the day.”

Another cold front is expected to affect the South Island on Wednesday and the lower North Island on Thursday. The front brings showers or rain, mainly to the west. Northwest winds ahead of the front lead to a short upward spike in temperatures for eastern coasts.

“The Christchurch daytime high forecast graphs will look a lot like a wave this week with the forecast daytime high of 22C on Wednesday dropping down to the mid-teens again on Thursday,” adds Clark

On Friday, another ridge of high pressure brings settled weather once more, though a low to the north brings the possibility of rain to Northland, and MetService meteorologists have their eye on that.

Easter weekend still holds a lot of uncertainty with the battle between the ridge and low pressure to the north and west still undecided in the models. Due to this uncertainty holiday weekend forecasts will change in the coming days so make sure you keep updated to avoid any Easter hunt washouts.

