Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police dogs get new Škoda vehicles

Monday, 3 April 2023, 2:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

New Zealand Police is beginning a roll-out of new purpose-built dog vans, following a successful four-month trial in the Waikato.

A prototype 206kW Škoda Superb Station Wagon was produced in late 2022 by Police partner Wade Group and trialled by operational dog units. The trial was a success; handlers reported the vehicle was more dog-friendly, user-friendly, and faster to deploy from.

Feedback from handlers did see tweaks to the “dog pod” temperature settings, reconfiguration of the storage compartments and changes to some of the vehicle controls.

“We’ve got a dog vehicle that’s more functional and robust for staff, and prioritises the welfare of our dogs," says Inspector Brian Yanko, Manager for the NZ Police Fleet Service Group.

Other features, not present in the existing Holden dog fleet, include sensors that automatically switch on fans at a certain temperature, an air-conditioned section for the dogs, magnetic water bowls, and faster deployment features – meaning the vehicle is not left in a vulnerable state during an operation and the dogs can exit the vehicle quickly when they need to.

Between 15 and 20 vehicles will be deployed before the end of June this year, with a further 70 planned for deployment over the following 12 months.

There are approximately 127 purpose-built vehicles for delta units (Police dogs and their handlers) in the Police fleet, and many will be coming to the end of their useful life over the next couple of years.

"Both the Holden VF Utilities and Holden Equinox’s have been used over the last decade, and they have served us incredibly well," Inspector Yanko says. "Since we need to look at replacing them, now is the time to make sure the next version meets the demands of the job. This has been done in collaboration with operational police dog handlers and the Fleet Service Group."

New Zealand Police has had a fleet for its dogs since 1965. The original EH Holdens were built primarily as a prisoner transport vehicle but were soon transporting Police dogs instead.

The original vehicle worked in the Tairāwhiti district before being retired in the early 70s. It boasted a basic interior, and none of the functionality of its most recent version.

It was refurbished in 1986 and became part of the New Zealand Police Museum historic vehicle fleet after touring the country to mark the centenary of NZ Police that year.

Police selected the Škoda Superb as the new Prime 1 patrol vehicle after a rigorous evaluation process in 2020. Škoda has repeatedly been chosen for police and emergency services throughout Europe due to their reliability, reasonable running costs, spaciousness and performance.

All Škoda vehicles have held a five-star ANCAP safety rating, incorporating the most advanced safety equipment available to enhance driver capability and vehicle safety. Aside from the model used for Delta units, Police use three Škoda models as patrol vehicles – the Skoda Superb 162KW 2WD and the 206KW 4x4 as well as the Skoda Kodiaq SUV 4x4.
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Hiking Up Interest Rates


Elsewhere in the world, some central bankers are showing signs of re-considering the wisdom of barrelling on with the crusade against inflation. For fear that constant rate hikes may now be doing more socio-economic harm than good, there is talk in the US and in Australia of pausing the rate increases to check for the signs of recession, and to see whether inflation has peaked. After all, the pain being caused by hiking up interest rates mainly falls on the firms, workers, mortgage holders and renters who are innocent of causing the problem... More>>


 
 

Government: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Attend NATO Meeting
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, departs for Europe today, where she will attend a session of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels and make a short bilateral visit to Sweden... More>>

Government: Over A Quarter Of New Zealanders To Get Cost Of Living Relief
From tomorrow over 1.4 million New Zealanders are expected to receive a little extra to help with the cost of living as a result of changes made by the Government. “Across the world inflation is causing costs to rise... More>>

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:

EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

National: National Will Electrify NZ
The next National Government will cut red tape to drive a surge of investment in renewable electricity generation so New Zealand can double its supply of affordable, clean energy and become a lower emissions economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 