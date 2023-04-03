Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Check Your Home Is Warm And Dry With Kits Now In Libraries

Monday, 3 April 2023, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

With winter on the way, residents can check their home is warm and dry using a Healthy Home Kit. These are now available to borrow free of charge from all Kāpiti Coast District Council libraries.

Council sustainability and resilience manager Nienke Itjeshorst said the Healthy Home toolkit will help people check how their home is performing for warmth and dampness.

“We all know a warm, dry home is better for your health, and easier to heat and more energy efficient. That is good for people, and good for reducing a home’s carbon footprint.

“That’s why we’ve put together some Healthy Home Kits with five tools for diagnosing your living space so you can check your home is warm and dry and that your appliances are working efficiently.

“Cold, damp, and mouldy houses are uncomfortable, and can cause serious health problems. It’s also more difficult and expensive to heat damp and draughty houses, so Council is keen to help reduce this issue in our district,” Ms Itjeshorst said.

The kit can be issued for one week to anyone with a library card, and includes:

  • an infrared thermometer to find air leaks or areas that need insulating
  • a thermometer/hygrometer to check room temperature and humidity
  • a stopwatch to help you measure your shower flow rate so you can take steps to both save water and reduce the energy you need to heat it
  • a power meter that measures electricity usage, costs, and carbon emissions of your appliances
  • a wood moisture level meter to make sure your wood is dry enough to burn efficiently
  • a user-guide to show you how to use the tools and record your findings.

Information about the kit, including ‘how to’ videos, the user-guide, and record sheets are on the Council website at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/HealthyHomeKit

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Hiking Up Interest Rates


Elsewhere in the world, some central bankers are showing signs of re-considering the wisdom of barrelling on with the crusade against inflation. For fear that constant rate hikes may now be doing more socio-economic harm than good, there is talk in the US and in Australia of pausing the rate increases to check for the signs of recession, and to see whether inflation has peaked. After all, the pain being caused by hiking up interest rates mainly falls on the firms, workers, mortgage holders and renters who are innocent of causing the problem... More>>


 
 

Government: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Attend NATO Meeting
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, departs for Europe today, where she will attend a session of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels and make a short bilateral visit to Sweden... More>>

Government: Over A Quarter Of New Zealanders To Get Cost Of Living Relief
From tomorrow over 1.4 million New Zealanders are expected to receive a little extra to help with the cost of living as a result of changes made by the Government. “Across the world inflation is causing costs to rise... More>>

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:

EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

National: National Will Electrify NZ
The next National Government will cut red tape to drive a surge of investment in renewable electricity generation so New Zealand can double its supply of affordable, clean energy and become a lower emissions economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 