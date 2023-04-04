Kindness Collective’s PJ Project Aims To Provide 20,000 Pyjamas To Children In Need This Winter

Cyclones, floods and the devastating cost of living crisis has set the scene for a grim winter ahead for Aotearoa. Without a surge of kindness, thousands of Kiwi kids won’t have what they need to stay warm during the colder months.

This is why the Kindness Collective, which scooped the New Zealand Community of the Year at the 2023 New Zealander of the Year Awards, is bringing back its PJ Project with the goal of providing 20,000 warm pyjamas to children across Aotearoa.

From 1 April to 30 June, the Kindness Collective is calling on the kind-hearted public for donations to provide children with pyjamas as we brace for the colder months ahead.

Founder and Chief Executive of the Kindness Collective, Sarah Page, says providing a pair of warm, winter pyjamas is one small way New Zealanders can make a big difference.

“When children are warm, their sleep is better, they have better health outcomes and wake up for school feeling refreshed and ready to learn. Unfortunately, more than 210,000 children are living in poverty or are going through hardship, and after the devastating effects of the recent weather events, many will have a much tougher experience this winter”.

“Last year's PJ Project provided almost 11,000 pairs of pyjamas to children from 88 schools and social services from Kaitaia to Queenstown. This year we aim to double our impact,” says Page.

Sarah Page has proven to be a champion of community-centred action in Aotearoa and her commitment to helping others has led to a big win at the 2023 New Zealander of the Year Awards, with the Kindness Collective being awarded New Zealand Community of the Year.

Postie PJ Project partnership

Kindness Collective is also announcing a new partnership with Postie. For every pair of Favourites kid’s flannel pyjamas sold during the April school holidays (06 April and 25 April), Postie is donating $1 to the PJ Project.

There will also be a limited-edition Kindness Collective ‘PJ Project’ pyjama collection. These sets will be available to purchase from 6 April online or in-store from Postie. Postie has also supported Kindness Collective by sourcing warm pyjamas purchased by the PJ project at a special partner rate.

Toni Warner, Postie Head of Merchandise said “Our ‘Favourites’ Kids Flannel PJs are great value for kiwi families at $10 and $12, made from 100% double brushed cotton, keeping our kids warm this winter. With Postie donating $1 to the Kindness Collective for every pair sold these April School Holidays, it’s a chance to stock up for winter and be kind in Aotearoa together.”

Postie’s limited edition Kindness Collective PJs

How Kiwis can contribute:

Donate – Donate directly to the Kindness Collective and they will turn your donation into pairs of new winter pyjamas for a child in need through the PJ Project partner, Postie.

– Donate directly to the Kindness Collective and they will turn your donation into pairs of new winter pyjamas for a child in need through the PJ Project partner, Postie. Collect and donate pyjamas – Have your business, school or club collect new PJs anytime between April and June. Register your business here.

– Have your business, school or club collect new PJs anytime between April and June. Register your business here. Postie kids’ pyjamas – Purchase a pair of Postie’s Favourites kids flannel pyjamas or the limited-edition Kindness Collective pyjamas in store or online between Thursday 6th April and Tuesday 25th April, and Postie will donate $1 from each sale directly to the Kindness Collective.

© Scoop Media

