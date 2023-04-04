Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Drivers Urged To Slow Down As Police Launch Speed Operation In Pakowhai

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 7:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Hawke’s Bay Police are warning drivers who speed through the Pakowhai area to slow down or risk the attention of Police.

Temporary lower speed limits are in place in the area as the Pakowhai community continues the long, slow process of cleaning-up and repairing cyclone-affected areas.

Eastern District Road Policing Manager Inspector Angela Hallett said the behaviour of some drivers puts residents and those working on the clean-up, at risk.

In response to concerns from Pakowhai residents about drivers not adhering to the temporary limits on their cyclone-damaged roads, Hawke’s Bay Police are undertaking speed operations to enforce the 30 km an hour limit currently in place.

Police have been issuing infringement notices for speed in the area, including one driver that was caught going more than twice the posted temporary speed limit.

“We know some members of the community may question why we are focused on enforcing temporary speed limits,” says Inspector Hallett.

“I want to make clear that we are undertaking these road policing operations in direct response to concerns raised by members of our community, who feel that speeding drivers are putting them at risk. 

“The temporary speed limits are in place to protect not only road users driving on cyclone-affected roads, but also those who are hard at work repairing roads and helping with the post-cyclone clean-up.

“In areas where there is still silt on the ground, cars travelling at speed disperses the silt and causes it to become airborne – creating more issues and possible health hazards for residents and businesses in the area.

“For these reasons, we are urging motorists to be considerate of those living and working in the cyclone-affected areas, and adhere to the temporary speed limits in place.

“We know there are four main behaviours which contribute to death and injury on our roads so that is what we focus on unapologetically; people driving too fast for the conditions, driving while impaired (by alcohol, drugs, or fatigue), driving while distracted – including using a mobile phone – and not being properly restrained.” 

Anyone with concerns about driving behaviour in their area is encouraged to get in touch with Police via 105. Reports can also be made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

