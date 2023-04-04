Transmission Gully Fuel Leak Update

Fire crews have set up a dam and isolated the fuel leaking from a tanker involved in this morning’s crash on Transmission Gully.

Fire and Emergency Group Manager Gareth Hughes says the amount of fuel lost from the tanker is not yet known, but volunteer and career firefighters have worked hard to prevent it from reaching an environmentally sensitive area.

A second fuel tanker is being brought to the site to decant the remaining fuel. Until that is complete, there is still a risk of an explosion so the road is remaining closed.

Fire and Emergency has eight fire trucks at the scene along with a hazardous materials unit, a specialist breathing apparatus unit, two tankers and the command unit.

An environmental protection officer is also on their way to the scene.

