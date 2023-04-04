Transmission Gully Fuel Leak Update
Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 10:40 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire crews have set up a dam and isolated the fuel
leaking from a tanker involved in this morning’s crash on
Transmission Gully.
Fire and Emergency Group Manager
Gareth Hughes says the amount of fuel lost from the tanker
is not yet known, but volunteer and career firefighters have
worked hard to prevent it from reaching an environmentally
sensitive area.
A second fuel tanker is being brought
to the site to decant the remaining fuel. Until that is
complete, there is still a risk of an explosion so the road
is remaining closed.
Fire and Emergency has eight fire
trucks at the scene along with a hazardous materials unit, a
specialist breathing apparatus unit, two tankers and the
command unit.
An environmental protection officer is
also on their way to the
scene.
