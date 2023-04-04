Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police seek assistance in East Coast Bays aggravated robbery

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 10:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland, Area Investigations Manager: Waitematā East Police

An investigation is continuing into the circumstances surrounding an aggravated robbery incident that took place in a Mairangi Bay car park last week.

Police have been carrying out enquiries since the incident occurred and are seeking assistance from the public.

At about 3.30pm on 29 March, the victims were approached in their car, parked in the Volleyball Centre’s car park off Maxwelton Drive, by a male offender.

He presented a knife to the victims and made demands. The victims attempted to drive away but in the process one sustained moderate injuries.

The male victim has since received medical treatment and Police continue to support the victims after their ordeal.

Police carried out area enquiries at the time the incident was reported but the offender has not yet been located.

An image is being released of the offender. He has been described as around 162 centimetres tall, of heavy build, with a black beard.

At the time he was wearing wraparound sunglasses, black t-shirt and dark shorts.

After speaking with the victims Police are aware the offender approached another vehicle prior to the incident occurring.

He approached the vehicle and yelled at the occupant. This vehicle is described as an older silver sedan, with some damage. The rear door on the driver’s side was described as a lighter colour.

Police ask this person to come forward as we would like to speak with them.

CAN YOU HELP?
Police remain committed to locating this offender and holding them accountable for his actions.

We would like to hear from anyone in the area who may have CCTV or dash cam footage that will assist the investigation.

Footage between the hours of 3 – 5pm on the day is specifically being sought.

This would be particularly useful around the areas of Maxwelton Drive, Amante Crescent, Mayfair Crescent, Hastings Road or around the Volleyball Centre itself.

If you have footage or information that can assist the investigation, please contact Police via out 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’.

Please reference file number 230329/4339.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

