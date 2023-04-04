Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington Community Housing Trust Announces New Chief Executive And Three New Trustees

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 10:48 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Today the Board of the Wellington Community Housing Trust is pleased to announce its inaugural Chief Executive and the appointment of its final three Trustees. Angelique Jackson, Wellington City Council’s current City Housing Manager, has been appointed as the Trust’s Chief Executive and Lucy Elwood, Louise Marsden and Natasha Possenniskie have been appointed as Trustees.

The Wellington Community Housing Trust has been established by the City Council and founding Trustees in February this year.

“Today is a significant milestone in the establishment of the Trust and marks another step in the transition of the social housing service from the Council to the Trust,” said Board Chair Andrew Turner.

“The Board is excited to confirm Angelique as the Trust’s first Chief Executive. She has a real passion for social housing and brings with her demonstrated experience delivering quality tenant services. The Trust is confident that her appointment will provide critical continuity of leadership of the housing service for tenants and communities.

“Our three new Trustees bring critical skills and experience to the Board table and complete a strong governance team to lead the Trust through its critical establishment phase and the years ahead.”

The Trust will support the long-term provision of social and affordable housing in Wellington. When operational later in 2023, it will provide housing and tenancy services for 3200 tenants and manage the Council’s portfolio of nearly 2000 properties. The transfer of the social housing service from the Council to the Trust is expected to take effect later this year.

The full Board of nine Trustees are:

• Andrew Turner (Chair)

• Carolyn van Leuven (Te Āti Awa)

• Liz Kelly (Ngāti Toa Rangatira)

• Matthew Harker

• Lucy Elwood

• Louise Marsden

• Natasha Possenniskie

• City Councillor Rebecca Matthews

• City Councillor Tim Brown.

