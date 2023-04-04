Three Men Charged Over Epsom Death
Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 10:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have charged three people in connection with a
man’s death in Epsom last month.
An investigation
has been ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the
death of 39-year-old Adrian Selwyn.
Adrian was located
deceased at an address on Manukau Road on 15
March.
Today, search warrants were conducted at
multiple addresses across Auckland.
Three men, aged
24, 28 and 29, have now been arrested and charged over this
matter.
All three are due to appear in the Auckland
District Court today charged with manslaughter.
Police
have additionally charged all three with possession of
methamphetamine for supply and supply methamphetamine, with
one of them also being charged with possession of
firearms.
As matters are before the Court, Police are
not currently able to comment
further.
