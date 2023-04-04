Three Men Charged Over Epsom Death

Police have charged three people in connection with a man’s death in Epsom last month.

An investigation has been ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the death of 39-year-old Adrian Selwyn.

Adrian was located deceased at an address on Manukau Road on 15 March.

Today, search warrants were conducted at multiple addresses across Auckland.

Three men, aged 24, 28 and 29, have now been arrested and charged over this matter.

All three are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with manslaughter.

Police have additionally charged all three with possession of methamphetamine for supply and supply methamphetamine, with one of them also being charged with possession of firearms.

As matters are before the Court, Police are not currently able to comment further.

