Transmission Gully Fuel Leak Update

Fire and Emergency crews remain on the scene of the fuel spill at Transmission Gully.

As at 11am, decanting from the fuel truck involved in the car crash this morning to a second fuel truck is continuing. Approximately 1000 litres of 95 octane fuel spilled from the leak, but the leak has been contained.

This process of decanting the remaining fuel is expected to take at least a few more hours.

Fire and Emergency Group Manager Gareth Hughes says safety remains the priority as this process continues.

"The road will remain closed during this time as we continue to monitor the area, including using gas detectors to ensure the people from the fuel company are safe as they complete the decanting."

An Environmental Protection Officer from Greater Wellington Regional Council is on the scene with Fire and Emergency crews.

Seven fire trucks, including a Command Unit/Hazardous Materials Unit, remain in place, with fresh crews relieving those who first attended the scene.

