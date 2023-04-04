Transmission Gully Fuel Leak Update
Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 10:57 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency crews remain on the scene of the fuel
spill at Transmission Gully.
As at 11am, decanting
from the fuel truck involved in the car crash this morning
to a second fuel truck is continuing. Approximately 1000
litres of 95 octane fuel spilled from the leak, but the leak
has been contained.
This process of decanting the
remaining fuel is expected to take at least a few more
hours.
Fire and Emergency Group Manager Gareth Hughes
says safety remains the priority as this process
continues.
"The road will remain closed during this
time as we continue to monitor the area, including using gas
detectors to ensure the people from the fuel company are
safe as they complete the decanting."
An Environmental
Protection Officer from Greater Wellington Regional Council
is on the scene with Fire and Emergency crews.
Seven
fire trucks, including a Command Unit/Hazardous Materials
Unit, remain in place, with fresh crews relieving those who
first attended the
scene.
