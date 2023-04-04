Kerbside Recycling Under Pressure As Staff Shortage Bites

Council waste contractors are experiencing intermittent staff shortages which can impact on the kerbside rubbish and recycling collection service, Solid Waste Manager Alec McNeil says.

“If your rubbish and recycling isn’t picked up on the scheduled collection day please leave it out and it will be collected as soon as possible, usually the following day.”

“The staff shortage means it can take longer to cover the daily routes and on occasion we’re having to mix the recycling and rubbish to allow the routes to be completed.”

“Unfortunately, when recycling and rubbish is mixed it has to be landfilled.”

“I recognise this is upsetting for some people because our community puts significant effort into preparing recycling for kerbside collection.”

He said Council will advise via the Antenno alerting app and its own website when disruption to the kerbside system is anticipated.

“The waste sector and Council contractors continue to work towards solving the staffing challenge, including seeking overseas recruitment.”

“In the meantime, I ask the public to recognise this is a difficult challenge. Please continue to place your recycling and rubbish at the kerbside.”

“The alternative if your collection is affected is to take your recycling to the resource recovery centre in Blenheim or the Picton transfer station.”

For information about the Antenno app or to download it go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/apps/antenno

For more information on Council’s recycling and resource recovery services go to:

www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/recycling-and-resource-recovery

© Scoop Media

