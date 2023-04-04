Information Sought - Deer Killing, Gore

Police are investigating following a report of a deer being killed in the deer park of Martin Street, Gore.

Police believe this has occurred over the weekend of April 1-2.

This is a local park used by the community and surrounded by several residential houses, and Police want to hear from anyone who might have information about the incident.

If you have information, or if you have private CCTV that may have captured anything suspicious, please call 105 and quote event number P054188136.

You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

