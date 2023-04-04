Information Sought - Deer Killing, Gore
Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 6:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating following a report of a deer
being killed in the deer park of Martin Street,
Gore.
Police believe this has occurred over the
weekend of April 1-2.
This is a local park used by the
community and surrounded by several residential houses, and
Police want to hear from anyone who might have information
about the incident.
If you have information, or if you
have private CCTV that may have captured anything
suspicious, please call 105 and quote event number
P054188136.
You can also call Crime Stoppers
anonymously on 0800 555
111.
