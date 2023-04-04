Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Weir Project Benefitting Rare Manuherikia Valley Galaxiid

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 10:33 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The fish barrier in Thomsons Creek near Omakau. Photo: Thomsons Catchment Project

A rare galaxiid fish population in Central Otago is set to benefit hugely from a joint community, council and contractor collaboration which has installed a fish barrier weir to better protect their habitat in Thomsons Creek.

The barrier has been installed in Thomsons Creek in the Manuherekia catchment, to the southwest of Omakau township, which is a tributary to the Manuherekia River.

Dating back more than two years, the $150,000 Thomsons Catchment Project is co funded by the Ministry for the Environment, through a Jobs for Nature grant of $110,000 and an Otago Regional Council contribution of $40,000.

A celebration was held yesterday, 3 April, to mark the completion of the fish barrier. Attendees included members of the Manuherikia Catchment Group, ORC Councillors, Thomsons Catchment Project committee, Fish & Game and the engineers and builders involved.

Thomsons Catchment Project Manager, Nicola McGrouther, says the project grew from a galaxiid survey of the whole catchment in January 2021, in conjunction with the Department of Conservation, Fish and Game and ORC.

The Thomsons Catchment Project’s overall goal is to increase galaxiid numbers, through use of a fish barrier, wetland riparian planting and fencing, to be followed up by fish monitoring, she says.

“Design criteria included installing a robust 1m high weir across Thomson Creek, to stop fish access upstream, but also to allow floods to pass safely over the structure,” McGrouther says.

Thomson Creek was temporarily diverted around the weir site during construction, to allow for suitable foundation material to be installed.

"It wouldn't have been achieved without the fabulous work and support from Mount Aurum, Breens Civil and Central Excavating,” she says.

ORC Chair Gretchen Robertson, who attended the celebration, says “we’re thrilled to be able to get behind the Thomson's Creek project. This is about environmental gains and much needed positive community focus.”

“The fish barrier will protect native fish from predation from trout and perch. Central Otago Roundhead Galaxiids are special native fish with the same conservation status (nationally endangered) as the rare South Island Kaka”, says Cr Robertson.

“Thomson’s Creek is about local people chipping in whatever they can to bring a vision alive.”

“The ORC gets huge satisfaction from seeing the positivity, collegiality, and environmental gains projects like this generate. The buzz is contagious and we're seeing more community-driven environmental projects popping up,” Cr Robertson says.

“The work of the Thomson's Creek Committee, a group of mainly local Manuherikia farmers, undoubtedly inspires others to get involved in making a difference for their special places too”, she says.

ORC Councillors and attendees also got their hands dirty, planting natives donated by the Otago Central Rail Trail Trust for the project. A public Open Day is being planned.

Great example of collaboration

Anna Gillespie, Manuherikia Chair and Thomsons Catchment project executor opened the fish barrier with Chair Robertson.

“It was a really special day, with an incredible turn out from councillors, who were genuinely interested and positive about the project.”

“The fish barrier has been a collaborative process with the ORC and water users and it’s exciting to get the first project finished. This is the first of three major tranches of work, including the constructed wetland, and working with farmers”.

ORC’s Manager Environmental Implementation Libby Caldwell says the community driven project was a “really great example of collaboration across many stakeholders”.

“It’s really exciting to see this work happening to protect our galaxxid populations in Thomson’s creek.

This project’s important as all of Otago’s non-migratory galaxxid species are threatened with extinction,” Mrs Caldwell says.

To better understand what fish species were present, the fish survey identified the presence of the roundhead Galaxias, which is a non-migratory galaxxid, meaning they do not migrate from the waterway from where they hatched, but live in the same section of water for their whole lifecycle.

“The fish barrier will ensure that undesired species of fish, which prey on our native galaxxids are restricted in their access to these fish populations, enabling them to thrive,” Mrs Caldwell says.

When in full operation, electric-fishing will be undertaken to remove any trout of upstream of the gate, which will then be released downstream.

The fish barrier complements other parts of the Thomsons Creek Conservation Project, which includes fencing, planting and wetland enhancement, which together would contribute greatly to protecting galaxxids and reducing the chances of those taonga becoming extinct, she says.

Other ORC support for project

The stages completed to date of the Thomsons project have received financial support from the ORC fund which was established to provide consent processing and compliance funding support to projects. The fund is for projects which have an environmental benefit but require resource consent.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Hiking Up Interest Rates


Elsewhere in the world, some central bankers are showing signs of re-considering the wisdom of barrelling on with the crusade against inflation. For fear that constant rate hikes may now be doing more socio-economic harm than good, there is talk in the US and in Australia of pausing the rate increases to check for the signs of recession, and to see whether inflation has peaked. After all, the pain being caused by hiking up interest rates mainly falls on the firms, workers, mortgage holders and renters who are innocent of causing the problem... More>>


 
 

Government: Delivers Massive Boost To Working Holiday Workforce
Businesses could soon have access to thousands of additional working holiday makers as the Government boosts the number of working holiday places for Spain, and extends the period for working holiday makers currently in New Zealand, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced... More>>

Government: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Attend NATO Meeting
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, departs for Europe today, where she will attend a session of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels and make a short bilateral visit to Sweden... More>>

Government: Over A Quarter Of New Zealanders To Get Cost Of Living Relief
From tomorrow over 1.4 million New Zealanders are expected to receive a little extra to help with the cost of living as a result of changes made by the Government. “Across the world inflation is causing costs to rise... More>>


Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

National: National Will Electrify NZ
The next National Government will cut red tape to drive a surge of investment in renewable electricity generation so New Zealand can double its supply of affordable, clean energy and become a lower emissions economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 