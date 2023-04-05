Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stratford Commemorations For Anzac Day 2023

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 10:42 am
Stratford District Council

Stratford District Council (SDC) invites the community to commemorate Anzac Day, 25 April 2023, with events to remember the service and sacrifice of New Zealand’s service personnel, past and present.

Mayor Neil Volzke says, more than 100 years on from the ANZAC landing at Gallipoli, it’s as important as ever to honour the contribution of our service people.

“Courage, camaraderie, compassion, and standing up for what’s right. These are the Anzac values that have come to represent the best of New Zealand today,” says Volzke.

“On Anzac Day we honour all who have served New Zealand, both at home and abroad. We remember and celebrate your compassion and courage. Thank you.”

COMMEMORATIVE EVENTS 2023

Hall of Remembrance

Open weekdays from 8am to 5pm, and from 6am to 5pm on 15 & 16 April, 22 & 23 April, and 25 April.

The Hall of Remembrance in the Municipal Building on Broadway will be open for people to pay their respect to the Stratford residents who lost their lives in the First World War and Second World War.

This unique roll of honour was officially opened in 1920 by His Royal Highness Edward, Prince of Wales with photographs of WWI soldiers. His Worship the Mayor N.H. Moss Esq. unveiled photographs of WWII soldiers on Anzac Day 1951.

Stratford Parade and Dawn Service

6am, Tuesday 25 April

Join Stratford District Mayor, councillors, and representatives from the RSA and NZ Defence Force at the Parade and Dawn Service.

Commemorations will start with a parade, leaving Portia Street at 6am. Following the parade, there will be a Dawn Service in front of the Cross of Sacrifice on Miranda Street.

The service will conclude at approximately 6.50am with a light breakfast and a cuppa in the Function Facility of the War Memorial Centre. All are welcome to attend.

Community members who wish to take part in the parade should contact Chade Julie, Stratford District Council, on 027 287 9944 or CJulie@stratford.govt.nz

On the day, parade participants should gather by the Malones Gates at 5:40am and await instructions from the Parade Lead/Commander.

Wall of Poppies

Kowhai Room, Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre

Stratford’s Wall of Poppies is an Anzac Day community art installation, created using poppies crafted by community organisations, schools and individuals.

The Wall of Poppies can be viewed from outside the Library and Visitor Information Centre, opposite the Cenotaph. SDC thanks everyone who contributed to the commemorative display.

Wreath Making Workshop

10am – 12pm, Friday 21 April, Stratford War Memorial Centre

Community members are invited to make a wreath to lay in the Hall of Remembrance, or display at home.

Materials will be supplied, but participants are encouraged to bring their own secateurs, if they have them, and also greenery, flowers or decorations if they would like to add their own personal touch.

Those who prefer, can drop off pre-made wreaths to the Hall of Remembrance for Anzac Day commemorations from 1pm Friday 21 April.

