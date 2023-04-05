Arrest Made Following Fatal Crash, Police Continue To Appeal For Information

Far North Police have arrested and charged one person in relation to a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Kaitaia on Friday 31 March.

A 55-year-old female is due to appear in the Kaitaia District Court tomorrow, charged with failing to report an accident causing death.

Our investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing and we continue to appeal to the public for assistance.

We are asking anyone who was in the area between 11.30pm-12am to please get in touch.

Anyone else who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the crash, or anyone who has information who has not yet spoken to Police, can contact us via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 230401/3048.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers via 0800 555 111.

