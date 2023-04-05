Arrest Made Following Fatal Crash, Police Continue To Appeal For Information
Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 2:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Far North Police have arrested and charged one person in
relation to a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a
pedestrian in Kaitaia on Friday 31 March.
A
55-year-old female is due to appear in the Kaitaia District
Court tomorrow, charged with failing to report an accident
causing death.
Our investigation into the
circumstances of the crash remains ongoing and we continue
to appeal to the public for assistance.
We are asking
anyone who was in the area between 11.30pm-12am to please
get in touch.
Anyone else who may have dashcam or CCTV
footage of the crash, or anyone who has information who has
not yet spoken to Police, can contact us via our 105 phone
service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using Update My Report.
Please reference file number
230401/3048.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers via 0800 555
111.
