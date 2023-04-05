Kaipara District Council Fees & Charges For 2023/2024 Out For Consultation

Kaipara District Council is asking the community for feedback on proposed fees and charges for the coming 2023/2024 year.

Every year Kaipara District Council reviews its fees and charges. Fees and charges are used to support the operation and maintenance of a variety of services provided to the community. They are set on a user-pays basis to ensure that rate increases are kept to a minimum where possible.

This year a 7.2 percent increase has been incorporated to many fees to account for current inflation, in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Other fees have changed or decreased in response to customer feedback to reflect a better customer experience.

You can read the full Fees & Charges Statement of Proposal highlighting the changes at the Council website (available from the 12 April).

The feedback period is open for one month, 12 April – 12 May 2023. The final Fees & Charges 2023/2024 will be taken to the May Council meeting for approval, with fees and charges set for the coming year, following the Council decision. Note that there are some fees and charges set by statute and do not go through consultation.

